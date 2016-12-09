SHURTAPE: Tape Monitoring System

Prime Alert is a new tape monitoring system available from this company. Issues with case sealing equipment can bring packaging operations to a stand-still, leading to downtime and lost production; a tape monitoring system may provide checks and balances that could help to maintain control of a production line. The tape monitoring system reportedly designed to issue audible and visual alerts to signal packaging line operators if various case sealing faults occur on the packaging line.

The service is available with an optional light tree installed, providing control of the packaging line. Prime Alert can also be tied into a programmable logic controller (PLC) system to stop the case erector/sealer or conveyor.

“A tape monitoring system, like Prime Alert, provides an extra set of ‘eyes’ that can help keep production moving,” said Bradley Dunlap, product manager for packaging. “Many case sealing issues are avoidable with proper notification. Prime Alert provides that control, so you can spend more time running your business and less time worrying about case sealing issues.”

