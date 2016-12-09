Dow Chemical Named to Forbes’ Best Corporate Citizens List

The Dow Chemical Co. recently announced it has been named to Forbes’ inaugural “JUST 100: America’s Best Corporate Citizens in 2016” list, reportedly recognizing the company’s strategic vision and actions to deliver long-term value to society as a whole while earning the right to operate.

“As the world leader in combining the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress, corporate citizenship and sustainability are at the very essence of who we are and why team Dow comes to work every day,” said Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO.

The list, developed by Forbes and Just Capital, an independent non-profit organization, reportedly scored and ranked approximately 1,000 publicly traded companies according to 10 metrics. The metrics include: worker pay and benefits; worker treatment; supply chain impact; community wellbeing; domestic job creation; product attributes; customer treatment; leadership and ethics; environmental impact; and investor alignment.

“We’re honored that Forbes and JUST Capital have recognized Dow’s commitments to education, inclusion, sustainability, and economic development that lead to socially healthy and resilient communities,” said Rob Vallentine, director of global citizenship and president of The Dow Chemical Co. Foundation. “Through our global citizenship efforts, we put into action the company’s commitment to advancing human progress by striving to create sustainable communities.”

Dow reportedly has a variety of initiatives aligned with the metrics used by Forbes and Just Capital. For example, Dow’s work in diversity and inclusion reportedly have earned it recognition from leading voices in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities for its efforts to champion equality in the workplace.

In addition, Dow reportedly strives to be a good neighbor and valuable partner through its global citizenship strategy. This includes efforts to promote science, mathematics, engineering and technology (STEM) education by way of Dow’s network of employee STEM Ambassadors. In 2015, the company reportedly had more than 1,600 ambassadors across the world.

Dow is also committed to philanthropic efforts. Since 1983, collaboration with Habitat for Humanity has turned Dow’s sustainable products and employee passion into positive community impact. The company recently celebrated its 50,000th Habitat for Humanity home.

For more information, visit www.dow.com or www.forbes.com.