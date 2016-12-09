LOT Polish Airlines Uses PPG Coating System

PPG recently announced that LOT Polish Airlines has chosen a new chrome-free eco-friendly aerospace primer coatings system by PPG for corrosion resistance to repaint three Embraer E175 jets and a 737-400 airplane. High-solids Desoprime™ 7065 chrome-free polyurethane primer applied over Desoprime CFWP 7530 chrome-free wash primer pretreatment are designed to work together to inhibit corrosion. The aircraft are also being painted with high-solids Desothane® HS 8800 buffable topcoat, which reportedly has high color and gloss retention.

According to Ralf Maubach, PPG sales manager, aerospace, Central and Eastern Europe, LOT Polish Airlines is the first European airline to use the PPG primer and topcoat system to paint complete aircraft. LOT Aircraft Maintenance Services (LOTAMS) will repaint all of the aircrafts at its Warsaw facility.

“LOT Polish Airlines likes the high gloss of Desothane HS 8800 topcoat, which they had used previously for their 85th anniversary livery and to repaint other aircraft,” Maubach said. “We introduced them to the new PPG primer system because it is eco-friendly while also affording exceptional corrosion resistance.”

