SOCMA Announces Board Appointments

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) board of governors recently announced it has re-elected officers and its executive committee, as well as named five new members to its “class of 2019.”

“Supporting our new board members are seasoned officers and executive board members, who have been a part of the association for many years and provide invaluable knowledge of the industry and how SOCMA can best serve their needs,” said Charles “Chuck” Bennett, vice chairman of Dixie Chemical. “With these new members bringing a fresh perspective to our existing board, I look forward to seeing what 2017 holds for our association and our industry.”

Members of the Class of 2019 include:

Beth Bosley, Boron Specialties Inc.

Clinton Beeland, CJB Industries Inc.

David Grimme, Baker Hughes

Larry Thomas, Toyota Tsunsho

Shaun Clancy, Evonik

SOCMA officers elected for one-year terms:

1st Vice Chairman: Dave Doles, Lonza

2nd Vice Chairman and Treasurer: Gene Williams, Optima Chemical Group LLC

Secretary: Michael Ott, Polysciences Inc.

Immediate Past Chair: J. Steel Hutchinson, GFS Chemicals Inc.

Member-at-Large: Kate Donahue, Hampford Research Inc.

For more information, visit www.socma.com.