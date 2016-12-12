Scheugenpflug Donates to Shriners Hospital for Children

Scheugenpflug Inc. recently announced it has decided to forgo customer presents to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children for the second consecutive year. In a small ceremony, Christian Geier, general manager, gave a check to Herman Johnson, president of the Kennesaw Mountain Shrine Club at the Scheugenpflug offices. Staff watched a video about the hospital and saw first-hand how donations are turned into investments that directly benefit the children.

“Giving to a good cause, especially when knowing that your contribution is making a difference in a child’s life, is a true expression of the spirit of Christmas,” said Geier. “We are proud and delighted to partner with the Kennesaw Shriners once again.”

“The work performed at the Shriners Hospitals for Children is, at the same time, both heart-wrenching and heart-warming,” said Johnson. “In this highly specialized environment, a single piece of equipment to treat these children can cost into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Only through community-mindedness and generosity such has been demonstrated by Scheugenpflug Inc. can we continue to provide the help these children need. We are deeply grateful for their support.”

For more information, visit www.scheugenpflug-usa.com.