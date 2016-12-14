Recycled Shingle Solutions Appoints RE Carroll Distributor

Recycled Shingle Solutions (RSS) recently announced the appointment of RE Carroll Inc. to distribute its Harmonite™ powders.

“It’s always a pleasure when two well-respected multi-generational family businesses can collaborate to grow both companies,” said Jeff Hendrix, executive director of RSS. “We are looking forward to working with the staff at RE Carroll to expand our market coverage and increase sales of our unique Harmonite powders in the Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers markets.”

“We are always on the lookout for new products that add more value for our customers,” said Robert Carroll III, president of RE Carroll. “Early feedback has been very positive and we believe this will be a great addition to our product line.”

Harmonite is a multi-functional product that can be used as a base compound for building new product formulations, or as a specialty performance additive to enhance existing formulations and replace or reduce consumption of more expensive compounds. It reportedly has been used in mastics, hot-melt pressure-sensitive butyl flashing tapes, roofing membranes, cold patch, crack fillers, and sealers.

