LUCAS: Nonskinning Butyl Sealant

This company has added #8660, a single-component nonskinning butyl sealant to its product line. The sealant reportedly provides adhesion and a permanent seal between concealed end-laps, metal roof panels, standing seam roof panels, ridge caps, wall panels and other applications where a non-hardening weather seal is desired. This product reportedly is an ideal material for OEM and shop assembled metal details.

“We feel that this will be an excellent addition to our product line whether you are restoring, renovating or maintaining building structures” said Dennis Kelley, market manager.

The #8660 comes in a neutral color, can gun in cold or hot weather, and comes packaged 12 per case.

For more information, visit www.rmlucas.com.