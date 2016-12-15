Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Rise 8%

The medical adhesives and sealants market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2016 to 2022 according to a recent report from Credence Research.

Based on applications such as dental, internal and external uses, the internal applications segment is estimated to be the largest segment, with almost half of the market revenue coming from the same. This segment will also demonstrate an above-average growth rate during the forecast period. Among the end users, the dental care segment will progress at the fastest growth rate through 2022. Phenomenal growth of the dental procedures market is reportedly the prime contributor for the corresponding progress of this segment.

Based on geographical distribution, North America is largest market share in the global medical adhesives and sealants market. The region is the largest consumer of adhesives and sealant products attributed by the usual high demand for technologically advanced products coupled with higher awareness between both patients and caregivers. The Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets will undergo the fastest growth during the forecast period due to large scale medical tourism and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the regions.

