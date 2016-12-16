Loomis Joins CenoStar as Sales Manager

CenoStar Corp. recently announced that William Loomis has joined the company as sales manager. Loomis has been in the specialty chemicals business for more than 40 years and in the microspheres business for more than 30 years.

Loomis founded Zeelan Industries Inc., the developers of Zeeospheres Ceramic Microspheres. After selling Zeelan Industries to 3M in 1992, he managed a variety of businesses for 3M. Since leaving 3M, he was president of Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC and general manager of the UltraSpheres business for TOLSA USA.

