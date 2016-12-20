Ellsworth Adhesives Distributes Henkel Products

Ellsworth Adhesives recently announced it is now an authorized distributor of Henkel’s surface treatments and structural adhesive products for the aerospace industry in Canada, with an authorized warehouse located in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

“Ellsworth Adhesives welcomes the opportunity to utilize our highly technical and experienced Engineering Sales Representatives to help Aerospace customers find the right solution using Henkel products throughout Canada,” said Jay Richardson, director of sales for North America for Ellsworth. “This new distribution agreement allows us to better serve the growing needs of new and existing Ellsworth Adhesives customers in this specialized industry.”

“The strong global partnership between Henkel and Ellsworth Adhesives is a testament to our commitment to offer quality materials and services to our customers,” said Roger Lee, vice president general manager for North America for Ellsworth. “Ellsworth Adhesives and Henkel have built a long, successful business partnership and look forward to expanding on the distributor relationship to now include Aerospace opportunities in Canada.”

For more information, visit www.ellsworthadhesives.ca.