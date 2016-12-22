SIEGWERK: Offset Inks

This company is now offering a new ink range for offset printing, which is particularly suitable for flexible packaging. With these curing offset ink solutions, Siegwerk reportedly gives flexible packaging printers low cost of print form and short setup times, allowing for quicker changeovers between the print jobs.

Several industrial print trials on Comexi’s central impression EB offset press, called CI8, reportedly have shown Siegwerk’s new EB technology offers strong print performance, low dot gain, low water dosing with less emulsification and scumming, and fast intensity recovery after stops. The new ink technology is suitable for a variety of plastic substrates of the flexible packaging market like coex. OPP, acrylic coated PET, etc. First positive results were also obtained in lamination studies with different packaging structures.

