Hexion to Build European Technology Center

Hexion Inc. recently announced plans to build a new European technology center in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany. The new facility reportedly will consolidate activities from several research and development facilities located in nearby Duisburg.

The facility will be located at the Dieprahm Technology Park and includes an existing 1,400-sq-m (15,000-sq-ft) office and warehouse space, adjacent to which will be built a 1,600-sq-m (17,200-sq-ft) laboratory facility.

“The new facility in Kamp-Lintfort will add additional capacity, increase opportunities for innovation, and stimulate growth,” said Craig Morrison, chairman, president and CEO. “By consolidating activities that had been decentralized, we will be able to better leverage diverse skill sets across multiple businesses and industry segments on behalf of our global customers. We have a strong track record of partnering with our customers and the new technology center will further accelerate our ability to collaborate with customers on new product development initiatives.”

The new facility reportedly will house research and development activities including the Transportation Research and Application Center (TRAC), which develops technology solutions to enable growth of composites for the automotive industry. The Kamp-Lintfort facility will also increase Hexion’s process technology research and improve formulation development capabilities for coatings, civil engineering, aerospace composites and electrical casting applications.

