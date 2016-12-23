Maroon Group Acquires Cadence Chemical

Maroon Group LLC recently announced that it has acquired Cadence Chemical, a national distributor of specialty chemicals based in Stamford, Conn. Cadence Chemical’s management team, led by John Wilson, reportedly will remain in place and continue to actively manage the business.

“We’re pleased to complete this acquisition and welcome Cadence to Maroon Group,” said Mark E. Reichard, president and CEO of Maroon Group. “John and his team have built an impressive company that shares a similar business model and values as Maroon. We will be making further investments in the organization to accelerate their growth and look forward to building upon Cadence’s historical success.”

“The collaborative culture and business model of Maroon Group is a super fit with Cadence,” said Wilson. “Maroon has the team and infrastructure in place that will allow us to further expand our business. The focus that they place on service to the customer is unmatched in our industry.”

