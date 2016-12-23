Hublikar Appointed ChemQuest Director

The ChemQuest Group Inc. recently announced the appointment of Sudhir Hublikar, Ph.D., as its technology and innovations director. He was formerly vice president of adhesives and coatings R&D for Avery Dennison Corp.

In his new role, Hublikar reportedly will leverage his technical experience in fibers, plastics, adhesives, coatings and composites to assist clients in diverse markets ranging from aerospace and defense, to building envelope, civil engineering and construction, and the industrial sector and textiles industry.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hublikar to our practice,” said Dan Murad, president and CEO. “We feel confident that Sudhir can advance our clients’ profitability through his unique growth-oriented strategic approach to innovation for fibers, plastics, adhesives, coatings and composites.”

“I am excited to be putting 30-years of managing technological innovation in specialty chemicals to work for The ChemQuest Group Inc.,” said Sudhir. “I look forward to my research and development executive role on behalf of ChemQuest clients, with seamless technical support executed through the ChemQuest Technology Institute, as an important differentiator for solving complex problems in chemicals’ business strategy.”

