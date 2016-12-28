DYNATROL: Density Measuring Unit

The Dynatrol® density system offers measurement of density, specific gravity, percent solids or percent concentration in-line or in vessels. Applications can include epoxy resins, glues, latex, nitrite latex, urethane resins, varnishes and wood furniture finishes and asphalt coatings and filled asphalt.

The digital density CL10HY converter reportedly has an on-board microcontroller and arrives ready to use with no programming. A two-line LCD displays temperature, density, corrected gravity, product frequency and status.

For more information, visit www.dynatrolusa.com.