Vesuvius Acquires British Flux Manufacturer

Vesuvius plc recently announced the completion of an acquisition of a Brazil-based mold and tundish fluxes company for £9.2 million (approximately $11.4 million). The acquisition reportedly represents a step in broadening its steel flow control offerings, and is complimentary to the previous acquisition of Metallurgica. The transaction was completed in December 2016 and will be funded from existing financial resources.

“This is a valuable addition to our portfolio and customer offering,” said Francois Wanecq, CEO. “I am pleased to welcome the flux business management team to Vesuvius and look forward to their contribution to the regional and global growth of Vesuvius.”

