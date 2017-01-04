BRB International Marks 35th Anniversary

BRB International reportedly celebrated its 35th anniversary last month by planting four trees at its new research and development center in Ittervoort, the Netherlands. BRB employees from the headquarters office gave the trees as the anniversary gift to the BRB board of directors.

The four different trees were chosen to represent Europe, Asia, North America and South America: Birch for Europe; Ginkgo Biloba for Asia; Amber wood for North America and Sham Beech for South America. BRB currently has 235 employees and over 10 locations worldwide.

