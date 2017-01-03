PANACOL: Glob Top adhesives

Specially designed for the consumer and general electronics industry, this company has developed two new adhesives with a low halogen content: Vitralit® UD 8050 and Structalit® 8838. The adhesives are intended to provide encapsulation of electronic components on PCBs.

Vitralit UD 8050 is an acrylic-based one-component adhesive which, due to its easy dispensing ability and rapid curing, is reportedly suitable for use in the consumer electronics sector, in which a high throughput is necessary.

When exposed to UV light, Vitralit UD 8050 reportedly cures within seconds. Being dual UV and moisture curing, it can also fully cure in shadowed areas not reached by the UV light, thereby increasing the performance of the hardened adhesive. For enhanced process control, a version with fluorescent marker is also available.

Structalit 8838 is a black epoxy-based one-component adhesive. Its key characteristics are a low glass-transition temperature, good flexibility and fast thermal curing. Once cured, it is useful for flexible encapsulation of electronic components. Temperature and moisture tests have proved that the adhesive does not impair the properties of individual components.

