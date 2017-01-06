Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesMergers/AcquisitionsTopicsFinished Adhesives and Sealants

RPM's DAP Acquires Foam Division of Clayton Corp.

The division will be part of RPM’s DAP Products Inc.

Mergers.jpg
January 6, 2017
RPM International Inc. recently announced that it has acquired the foam division of Clayton Corp. The division will be part of RPM’s DAP Products Inc.

“For more than 150 years, DAP has been a market leader in caulks, sealants, adhesives and foams,” said Terry Horan, president and CEO at DAP. “This acquisition perfectly complements our existing line and expands our core competency in polyurethane foam. We are thrilled to announce this acquisition and look forward to adding two great brands to our portfolio and we welcome the team from Clayton Corp. to the DAP family.”

For more information, visit www.touch-n-foam.com, www.touch-n-seal.com, or www.dap.com.

