RPM Acquires Two Companies

RPM International Inc. recently announced that it has acquired two businesses, a manufacturer of commercial floor cleaning equipment and chemicals, and a manufacturer of specialty chemical raw materials. The companies reportedly have combined annual net sales of approximately $42 million.

RPM’s Legend Brands business has acquired the Prochem business from the Kärcher North America Co. Inc. Prochem is a manufacturer of professional equipment and chemicals for cleaning and restoring carpet, upholstery, and hard flooring surfaces. Based in Chandler, Ariz., Prochem reportedly has annual net sales of approximately $22 million.

RPM also acquired 80% of Arnette Polymers LLC, a manufacturer of specialty chemical raw materials. Excluding sales to the RPM subsidiaries it currently serves, Arnette Polymers has annual net sales of nearly $20 million. It reportedly will operate as part of the RPM Performance Coatings Group.

“Arnette’s flexibility and ability to produce from pilot to large scale batches of both standard and niche materials has made it a key supplier for RPM subsidiaries over the last several years,” said Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO. “With a good working relationship already in place, we intend to leverage this acquisition to further expand advantages in cost, supply and product development within the RPM supply chain.”

