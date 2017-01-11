Nordson Acquires Solder Manufacturer

Nordson Corp. recently announced it has acquired assets of ACE Production Technologies Inc., a Spokane, Wash.-based designer and manufacturer of selective soldering systems used in a variety of automotive and industrial electronics assembly applications.

“ACE’s selective soldering solutions are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson’s existing conformal coating and optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers,” said Joseph Stockunas, vice president for Nordson’s advanced technology systems segment. “We expect to leverage Nordson’s global footprint to accelerate ACE’s growth beyond its strong current presence in North America.”

Founded in 2005 and employing approximately 35 people, ACE reportedly will operate as a new line of business within Nordson’s advanced technology systems segment. ACE’s end markets are reportedly expected to continue growing at a mid to high-single-digit rate over the next several years, driven by increasing electronic content in automobiles and electric vehicles, and further penetration of electronics in areas such as aerospace, industrial automation, and appliances.

