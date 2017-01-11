Stampfli Named artimelt CEO

artimelt recently announced it has appointed Walter Stampfli as chief executive officer (CEO). Stampfli reportedly has 19 years of experience in the global adhesives industry. Most recently, he worked for Henkel as general manager of industrial adhesives, where he was responsible for the adhesives used in engineered wood applications.

Previously, he was general manager at Purbond and region head at Collano. In 2016, Collano and nolax bundled all hot melt activities within LAS Holding and migrated them to the new artimelt competence center.

