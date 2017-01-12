RadTech Names President, Elects Board Members

RadTech recently announced that Lisa Fine of Joules Angstrom UV Printing Inks is assuming the presidency of RadTech International for a two-year term beginning this month. Eileen Weber of Red Spot Paint and Varnish has been nominated to serve as president elect, and will assume office in 2019.

New RadTech Board members have also been elected, including: Susan Bailey, IGM Resins; David Biro, Sun Chemical, and Michael Gould, RAHN USA. Christopher M. Seubert, Ford Motor Co., has been elected to serve as an at-large board member.

Returning RadTech Board members include: Alexander Polykarpov, AkzoNobel; Jo Ann Arceneaux, Allnex USA Inc.; George McGill, Coatings and Adhesives Corp.; Xiaosong Wu, DSM Functional Materials; Mark Gordon, Inx International Ink Co.; Beth Runlet, Katecho Inc.; Paul Elias, Miwon North America; Jennifer Heathcote, Phoseon Technology; and Alrick Warner, Procter and Gamble.

For more information, visit www.radtech.org.