GLUE MACHINERY CORP.: Carton Gluer

A new carton gluer is available from this company. The Shot Pot™ FAST carton gluer can reportedly help users achieve better packaging with precise hot melt bead size, length, and placement. Automatic application to each carton flap allows for faster production and is reportedly three times faster than the use of a handgun. The machine is built to operate 24/7, allowing for reduced maintenance. The gluer also reportedly has better ergonomics and improved safety as the operator does not touch the machine. Requiring 120V compressed air and low viscosity hot melt, it can use a range of adhesives and work with a range of carton sizes.

For more information, visit www.gluemachinery.com.