Michelman Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Michelman recently announced its transition to the ISO 9001:2015 certification for U.S. operations. The company was originally certified on the ISO 9000 standard in 1995. The ISO 9001:2015 standard reportedly is based on seven quality management principles that ensure a business is positioned to consistently create value for its customers. These principles are: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decisions, and relationship management.

“There is so much about ISO 9001:2015 that directly correlates to the Michelman culture,” said Tim Baker, global quality assurance process engineer. “The efforts our team put in to facilitate early adoption of ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our own core values, specifically integrity and collaboration. We were very proud to learn from our auditor and certification agency that we were one of the first companies they had worked with who had successfully completed the ISO 9001:2015 certification audit.”

