Azelis Extends Agreement with Lonza

Azelis recently announced it has signed an extended distribution agreement to offer Lonza’s materials protection ingredients to industrial market segments such as coatings, inks, emulsion polymerization, adhesives and sealants, building products, construction auxiliaries, and mineral slurries. The agreement reportedly will cover Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Benelux, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine.

Azelis also announced that it has hired Gilles Pradier as business development manager to support the development of its biocide business. Pradier reportedly has over 20 years of experience in marketing and sales of industrial biocides, with previous roles including a global specialty chemicals company. Based in Paris, Pradier will support the regional teams in commercial and technical matters, as well as design and implement specific regional strategies for each target market.

For more information, visit www.lonza.com or www.azelis.com.