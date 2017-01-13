ICE USA Announces Expanded Latin American Reach

ICE USA, the International Converting Exhibition, recently announced it has received strong support from Latin American packaging and converting associations, expanding the show’s reach and awareness in the region. ICE USA is scheduled to take place April 25-27 in Orlando, Fla.

“ICE USA gets bigger and better every year and we are thrilled to be making such strong inroads in the Latin American region,” said Melissa Magestro, executive vice president, Mack Brooks Exhibitions Inc. “ICE USA is the only show dedicated specifically to the converting industry in the Americas. We chose the Orlando location to make the show easy to attend for Latin American companies looking for the latest technology and complete converting solutions.”

The Latin American Converting Associations committed to sponsoring ICE USA include: ACOBAN the Mexican Association of Label and Narrow Band Converters; ASEPLAS, the Ecuadorian Plastics Association; ACIPLAST, The Costa Rican Chamber for the Plastics Industry; Acoplásticos, the Colombian Association for the Plastics Industry; ABIEF, the Brazilian Association for the Flexible Plastic Packaging Industry; and ABIEA, the Brazilian Association for Adhesive Label Industry.

For more information, visit www.ice-x-usa.com.