Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Completes Purchases of Lord Adhesive Business

Ellsworth Adhesives Europe recently confirmed its purchase of TRB Lightweight Structure’s Lord® adhesive business. This transaction reportedly makes Ellsworth Adhesives one of the largest distributors of Lord Corp. materials across Europe, with distribution rights for both Lord’s structural adhesives and electronic materials product ranges.

“We are delighted to have completed the purchase of TRB’s Lord structural adhesives business, a move that will immediately boost our share of the structural bonding market and facilitate future growth in this sector,” said John Henderson, managing director. “As part of the deal struck with TRB, its adhesives manager Kevin Felstead will transfer to our sales force here at Ellsworth, and is a welcome addition to the team.”

“Lord Corp. [Europe] Ltd welcomes the good news that Ellsworth Adhesives Europe Ltd has agreed to take over the adhesives distribution business of TRB Lightweight structures,” said Lord Corp. Europe in a statement. “Lord and Ellsworth have a long successful history of working together and we see this as a positive step to the continued growth of our structural adhesives sales. Ellsworth Adhesives will harmonize this additional business with their existing Lord structural adhesives business.”

For more information, visit www.ellsworthadhesives.co.uk or www.lord.com.