Homoelle Receives Michelman Award for Outstanding Technical Contributions

John B. Homoelle, outgoing director of new technology and regulatory affairs at Michelman, has become the first recipient of the company’s Dr. John S. Michelman Award for Outstanding Technical Contributions. Homoelle was presented with the award at a retirement luncheon held in his honor.

“It has been such an honor to work with John,” said Steve Shifman, president and CEO. “On behalf of the entire Michelman organization, I’m thrilled to be able to present him this prestigious award, and offer him and his family a heartfelt thank you, and congratulations. John is a living example of the values we hold in such high esteem here at Michelman, and is the embodiment of the phrase ‘Outstanding Technical Contributions.’ Since his hiring on April 3, 1976, he has had a major hand in the success we have worked so hard for here at Michelman. John has been instrumental in the development of many of the products and solutions we offer today, initiated our current quality control systems, and led efforts to build our worldwide regulatory programs. He has run our laboratories and paved the way in our efforts to become known around the world as a true technology oriented organization.”

“John is one of the most creative individuals I have had the honor of working with,” said Rick Michelman, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief growth and technology officer. “He is a talented and focused scientist, and over the years has continually kept us on the cutting edge of technological developments. His curiosity and passion are contagious, and we thank him for the legacy he leaves behind.”

The Dr. John S. Michelman Award is named after the company founder’s son. “Dr. John,” as he is known to colleagues, and his brother-in-law Phil Cohen, reportedly were largely responsible for building the foundation upon which Michelman would grow from a small specialty chemical business to a global company. Michelman spearheaded early technological developments at the growing company, while supporting and encouraging those around him to push the limits of technological possibilities.

