Ingevity Expands Sea-Land Distribution Territory

Ingevity recently announced the expansion of the Sea-Land Chemical Co. distribution territory. With this expansion, Sea-Land Chemical Co. reportedly will serve as the exclusive distribution channel for Ingevity’s performance chemicals in the lubricants market in the U.S.

“We are looking forward to growing our relationship with Ingevity,” said Joe Clayton, president of Sea-Land Chemical Co. “Now with nationwide responsibility, Sea-Land is better positioned to offer and support these outstanding chemical technologies to the lubricant industry.”

“After three years of a successful partnership in various regions with Sea-Land Chemical Co., we are broadening their territory to better service our customers in the lubricant market,” said Shana McCabe, global business manager, lubricants and metalworking fluids additives for Ingevity.

For more information, visit www.sealandchem.com or www.ingevity.com.