RPM Subsidiaries Form Euclid Group

The Euclid Group has announced it has been formed by joining several RPM International Inc. subsidiaries, with the predominant operating companies being Euclid Chemical, Eucomex, Toxement, Cave, Viapol, Flowcrete, RPM Belgium, and Vandex. A manufacturer of specialty chemicals and smart building solutions, Euclid reportedly will supply the global construction and structural and civil engineering industries with building materials.

“The Euclid Group is a powerful union of some of the world’s most trusted chemical and coatings technology brands,” said Mark Greaves, president. “The complementary technologies and geographies of the businesses ensure that clients, wherever they are located, have access to its comprehensive product offering.”

Euclid will consist of 34 manufacturing facilities in 14 countries, a sales presence in 55 countries, and more than 2,100 employees. Each of the operating businesses will sit equally under The Euclid Group umbrella, but will now also be able to manufacture and supply additional construction chemical solutions according to local demand and production capabilities. This structure reportedly will enable brands to generate mutual growth by leveraging existing market position, selling channels, and brand recognition to promote new brands and products in new places.

For more information, visit www.theeuclidgroup.com.