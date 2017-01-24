Feldman Appoints AkzoNobel Business Director

AkzoNobel recently announced that Steven Feldman has been appointed business director of protective coatings, North America. In this role, Feldman reportedly will be responsible for developing the strategic sales and growth initiatives related to the company’s International, Devoe High Performance Coatings, Ceilcote, Polibrid, and Enviroline brand linings products.

“We are delighted to have Steven as our new business director,” said Mauricio Bannwart, managing director of protective coatings. “His impressive depth of knowledge and proven expertise in sales and marketing management will be pivotal in leveraging our robust protective coatings portfolio into key markets throughout North America.”

Feldman reportedly has more than 35 years coatings industry experience and is a certified NACE Level 3 International Coating Inspector. He has held a number of senior management positions throughout his career, including vice president of sales and marketing for ITW; director of protective coatings sales for Ameron International; and most recently director of sales, protective and marine coatings, U.S./Canada for PPG Industries.

