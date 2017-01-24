HI-VAC CORP.: Jet/Vac Unit
This company has introduced a new F Series front-mounted reel design for the Aquatech combination Jet/Vac Unit.
The new design reportedly includes an improved 360º articulating vacuum boom that can help facilitate loading operations. The F Series includes tough poly-graphite water tanks that carry a lifetime warranty, a triplex reciprocating water pump that works at up to 150 GPM at 2,500 PSI, and a 10-15-cu-yard debris tank that also carries a lifetime warranty.
