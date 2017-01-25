IPC APEX EXPO Announces Networking Opportunities

IPC APEX EXPO 2017 recently announced that its attendees can network with industry colleagues, make new connections, and interact with more than 450 exhibitors in one place from February 14-16 at the San Diego Convention Center. Networking events at the IPC APEX EXPO include the International Reception (by invitation); First-Timers’ Welcome Breakfast; ribbon cutting ceremony; show floor reception; Women in Electronics networking breakfast; awards luncheons; and more.

New in 2017, IPC Fireside Chats reportedly will offer attendees the opportunity to voice their opinion of the direction of the IPC. IPC staff will also share expert insight on topics ranging from recruiting and retaining employees to finding the right partner for PCB design. Also new, nine free “Buzz” sessions will be offered, tackling the hot topics that have the electronics industry buzzing. The industry’s top technical experts reportedly will cover hot industry trends and issues including defining Industry 4.0, printed electronics, working with policy makers, supply chain traceability, and REACH regulation.

“The special events at the show add tremendous value for attendees,” said Alicia Balonek, senior director of trade shows and events. “Most of the events are free with advance registration—whether you register in advance for complimentary exhibit hall admission or sign up for our most comprehensive educational package, the All-Access Package. IPC APEX EXPO 2017 will provide attendees unparalleled access to an extensive network of industry innovators and a multitude of opportunities to connect with them.”

For more information, visit www.ipcapexexpo.org.