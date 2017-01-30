Morales Elected PPG CFO, Sklarsky Retires

PPG recently announced that its board of directors has elected Vincent J. Morales to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective in March. Morales will report to Michael H. McGarry, chairman and CEO. Morales reportedly will also join PPG’s executive and operating committees.

Morales joined PPG in 1985 and advanced through various finance roles of increasing responsibility in the company’s corporate controller’s function, shared financial service center, and plants and business units. He also served as vice president of investor relations and treasurer before assuming his current role as vice president, finance.

“Throughout Vince’s more than 30 years at PPG, he has been a change agent and played a key role in our transformation to become a leading provider of paints, coatings and specialty materials,” said McGarry. “His appointment to this role recognizes his leadership, demonstrated experience in finance, and deep understanding of PPG’s global businesses and strategies. In this new role, he will further assist PPG as we continue to grow and expand around the globe and work to create additional shareholder value.”

Morales will replace Frank S. Sklarsky as CFO, who has announced his retirement.

“During the last four years, Frank has been an instrumental leader for the company through his depth of experience and thought leadership,” said McGarry. “He has been integral in the successful achievement of our continued business portfolio optimization, both strategically and financially. He has also continued to drive a high-performance finance team and has done an excellent job in preparing the finance function for this succession. On a personal level, I would also like to thank Frank for his valued support and counsel during my corporate leadership transition.”

