U.S. Chemical Production Ends 2016 on Soft Note

According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) fell 0.2% in December, following a 0.2% gain in November and a 0.1% decline in October. In December, chemical production was lower across all regions.

Chemical production was mixed. There were gains in the production output trend of fertilizers, consumer products, chlor-alkali, miscellaneous inorganic chemicals, and synthetic pigments and dyes. These gains were reportedly partially offset by declines in the production of organic chemicals, plastic resins, pharmaceuticals, synthetic rubber, other specialties, industrial gases, pesticides, coatings, adhesives and manufactured fibers.

