WACKER: Silane-Terminated Polymers

This company will unveil two new silane-terminated polymers: GENIOSIL® XM 20 and GENIOSIL XM 25 at The European Coatings Show, taking place April 4-6 in Nuremberg, Germany.

They reportedly can be used as binders in adhesives and sealants, where they can modify the mechanical properties of the adhesive or sealant, in particular impacting modulus. This can allow for compounding without conventional plasticizers. In plasticizer-free adhesives, the new grades reportedly can also enhance the bonding properties, and in low-modulus sealants, they ensure high elastic recovery.

As all-silane-terminated polymers, GENIOSIL cures at room temperature under the influence of atmospheric humidity via silane crosslinking. In contrast to the other polymers, GENIOSIL XM 20 and XM 25 reportedly only have one silane group at one of their chain ends, meaning they are crosslinkable only at that end.

For more information, visit www.wacker.com.