ChemQuest, Plasmatreat Announce Surface Conditioning Collaboration

The ChemQuest Group Inc. and Plasmatreat North America recently announced they have entered into an agreement to supply plasma surface conditioning equipment to support clients of the ChemQuest Technology Institute in South Boston, Va. The incorporation of Plasmatreat equipment with ChemQuest reportedly will allow clients to experience the benefits of in-line plasma surface treatment to clean and activate surfaces.

“Now the lab will have plasma surface conditioning capability,” said Andy Stecher, president and CEO of Plasmatreat North America. “Plasma provides the safe, environmentally friendly, cost-efficient, and technically proven surface treatment alternative that the institute is all about.”

“We believe this is a way for development to occur faster by allowing clients to develop data and implementation plans specific to their needs,” said Edye Fox Abrams, director of business development, ChemQuest. “This technology will also assist formulators as they are presented more diverse and challenging substrates.”

For more information, visit www.plasmatreat.com or www.chemquest.com.