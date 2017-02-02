Scott Bader Expands Production Capacity

Scott Bader recently announced it has made a further capital investment to expand production capacity for its range of Crestabond® structural adhesives. A new mixer reportedly has been installed and is now operational in the company’s structural adhesives facility in the Wollaston, Northamptonshire, UK, plant. This additional mixer has increased production capacity by around 50%, intended to cope with the continued growth in sales over the last five years and forecasted customer order levels in 2017. This €400,000 (~ $427,900) investment is in response to significant growth in customer demand and a continued long term commitment to the composites industry.

“To meet the growing demand and continue to offer competitive lead times, this new mixer will be used exclusively for the production of the full range of Crestabond structural adhesives,” said Jon Stowell, global head of adhesives and tooling.

For more information, visit www.scottbader.com.