Advancing Adhesives

A new reworkable edgebond adhesive* from Zymet has been shown to enhance the board-level reliability of a large wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP). The work was performed in a collaborative effort between Portland State University, Cisco, and Zymet, and published in the Proceedings of the SMTA International 2016 conference, which took place in Rosemont, Ill.