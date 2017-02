Market Trends

U.S. demand for silicones is forecast to climb 4.5% annually to $4.4 billion in 2020, with volume rising 2.6% per year to 908 million lbs (see Table 1). This will be a moderation in gains from the performance of the 2010-2015 period, which saw exceptional growth as a result of a broad economic recovery from the recession of 2007-2009. These and other trends are presented in “Silicones,” a recent study from The Freedonia Group.