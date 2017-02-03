Mapus Named Sea-Land Chemical Marketing Director

Sea-Land Chemical Co. recently appointed Matthew Mapus to the position of director of marketing. In his new role, Mapus reportedly is responsible for supporting revenue growth through execution of the company marketing strategy, as well as management of the marketing, product management, technical resources, and regulatory compliance departments.

Mapus has over 15 years of experience in the chemical industry. Since joining the company in 2008, he reportedly has held operations positions in marketing and product management, in addition to supporting roles in technical resources and regulatory compliance.

“Since joining us, Matt has continued to grow and increase his importance to our company,” said Joe Clayton, president. “This position gives him a chance to enhance his leadership skills while contributing to the growth of our company.”

For more information, visit www.sealandchem.com.