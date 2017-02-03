WILDEN: Pumps

New pumps are now available from this company. Ductile iron versions of the Advanced™ FIT AODD pump are designed to be replacements for existing pump installations. The FIT pumps reportedly feature bolted product containment, easier maintenance and more efficient operations. Providing increased performance with no re-piping necessary, the pumps fit in existing fluid-handling piping systems that use Wilden or competitor pumps. The pumps reportedly feature good flow rates and easy installation.

For more information, visit www.wildenpump.com.