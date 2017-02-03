TopicsMaterials Handling/ProcessingNew Products

WILDEN: Pumps

Wilden-FIT-Ductile-Iron.jpg
February 3, 2017
KEYWORDS pumps
Reprints
No Comments

New pumps are now available from this company. Ductile iron versions of the Advanced FIT AODD pump are designed to be replacements for existing pump installations. The FIT pumps reportedly feature bolted product containment, easier maintenance and more efficient operations. Providing increased performance with no re-piping necessary, the pumps fit in existing fluid-handling piping systems that use Wilden or competitor pumps. The pumps reportedly feature good flow rates and easy installation.

For more information, visit www.wildenpump.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.