Huntsman Names D.B. Becker Distributor of the Year

Huntsman Corp. recently announced that its Polyurethanes division has recognized D.B. Becker as its 2016 Distributor of the Year. This reportedly is the second consecutive year that D.B. Becker has achieved this award.

“Huntsman Corp. is a strategic partner for D.B. Becker, and we are honored to receive this award,” said Daniel T. Canavan III, vice president. “With the support of Huntsman’s Commercial and Technical teams, we achieved another year of fantastic sales growth. We continue to make significant investments in our organization to be able to deliver these results year over year, and this recognition is a culmination of an enormous effort from our team.”

