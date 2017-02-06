Salmon Appointed Berry Plastics CEO

The board of directors of Berry Plastics Group Inc. announced recently that it has elected Thomas E. Salmon as the company’s CEO and appointed him to the board of directors. Salmon, who most recently served as the company’s president and chief operating officer (COO), succeeds Jonathan D. Rich, whose previously announced retirement became effective February 3. Rich reportedly will continue as the executive chairman of the board.

“Berry has thrived under Jon’s leadership,” said Ronald S. Rolfe, member of the board. “During his tenure, the company completed 12 acquisitions, expanded its product offering and geographic footprint, became a public company whose share price has more than tripled since the initial public offering (IPO), and grew revenue by over $2 billion. I commend Jon for his leadership and for ensuring that Berry had a sound succession plan in place. Tom is a well-respected leader, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

