W.R. MEADOWS: New Website
February 7, 2017
This company has redesigned its website to provide a more contemporary feel, including a more immersive front page, easier navigation to product information, and an enhanced layout. A key improvement of the website is its enhanced mobile-friendly features. The site reportedly automatically adjusts based on the width of browser or size of mobile device.
