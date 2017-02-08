ELLSWORTH ADHESIVES EUROPE: Dymax Adhesive

This company now offers Dymax SpeedMask® 9-7001. This peelable maskant for PWB connectors and board level reportedly is designed to create protection for connectors and board surfaces during solvent-based or light-curable conformal coating applications in PWB assembly.

It reportedly facilitates curing within seconds, allowing faster processing, greater output and lower shrinkage, while eliminating the need for tacks. The adhesive cures upon exposure to light and has been designed to ensure optimum speed and performance when curing with Dymax light-curing spot lamps, focused-beam lamps, or flood lamps.

For more information, visit www.ellsworthadhesives.co.uk.