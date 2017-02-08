Evonik Opens Coating Additives Laboratory

Evonik recently announced it has opened a new coating additives laboratory at its Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey site. The laboratory, which also includes a customer service center, reportedly will support customers with the development of surface coatings in the Middle East.

The application technology laboratory features equipment for processing customer requests for a range of coatings and printing ink applications. This intends for the lab staff to formulate, apply, and test a variety of coatings and printing inks in water-based, solvent-based, or radiation-curing formats. The laboratory equipment also includes a spray booth and a climatic chamber.

“The new laboratory strengthens our presence in the region,” said Gaetano Blanda, head of the coating additives business line. “It enhances our market proximity and enables us to provide our customers with technical service and product solutions for the development of new formulations even faster.”

