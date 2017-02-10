Innovative Chemical Products Acquires MinusNine

Innovative Chemical Products recently announced the acquisition of MinusNine Technologies. MinusNine, headquartered in Birdsboro, Pa., will be integrated into ICP Industrial, Inc., one of the three divisions of the ICP Group.

“We are enthusiastic to bring MinusNine into the ICP Industrial family,” said Paul Grzebielucha, president of ICP Industrial. “The opportunity for continued growth and our complementary cultures make this an ideal fit. Through sharing best practices, scalable operational capacity, advanced technologies and talented leadership and employees, we can leverage both companies’ capabilities to deliver great value to our customers and increased opportunities to our team members.”

