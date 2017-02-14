THE CHEMQUEST GROUP INC.: Additives Report

This company, along with the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC), jointly announce that the “2015-2019 Water Based Adhesives in North America Market Report” is now available through the ASC storefront. The report focuses on primary interviews with key industry stakeholders including end users and influencers in sub-segments, entities, and channels.

“This report prepared by the ChemQuest Group Inc. provides adhesive stakeholders with key trends, market drivers, and value chain requirements for the transportation, woodworking, assembly, building and construction and packaging markets for adhesives,” said Steve Duren, senior director, ASC. “ChemQuest analyzed the report’s market findings based on dozens of interviews they conducted within the value chain, with a special focus on unmet needs, policy and regulation change as well as competing technologies and key decisions that are driving material selection for end users.”

“ChemQuest’s role in uncovering market drivers such as user requirements, policies, and unmet needs by sub-segment that can be met with the properties of waterborne adhesive technology to add value to end products will inform industry stakeholder’s business strategies through 2019,” said Dan Murad, president and CEO of ChemQuest.

For more information, visit www.ascouncil.org or https://chemquest.com.